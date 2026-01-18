Sunday PM Forecast: Warmup after early-week freeze kicks off with showers

Cold air will make itself feel at home over the next couple of days. Temperatures will moderate by midweek, but that will come with another round of rain.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cold air will stick around on Sunday night. Clear skies and calm winds will allow temperatures to fall fast, setting up another light freeze across the Capital Area. Many spots, especially east of the Mississippi and north of I-12, could dip into the upper 20s. After several cold snaps this season, this is familiar territory. Take steps to protect plants, keep pets warm, and wear layers when heading outside. Low-lying areas along and north of I-12 might even flirt with the mid-20s, which would be borderline hard-freeze territory. Most pipes should be okay, but since construction varies, allowing a slow drip overnight can’t hurt, just to be safe in these colder areas. Sunshine will prevail on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 50s and possibly 60°. The afternoon will be seasonably cool for any commemoration events.

Up Next: Tuesday looks similar to Monday, with another light freeze possible in the morning and highs climbing toward 60° by afternoon. However, arriving thin high clouds will be the first sign of change in the forecast. Clouds will thicken into Wednesday, setting the stage for another round of rain as the day wears on. A few showers may linger on Wednesday night, but their coverage will fade toward the end of the workweek. Meanwhile, temperatures will run warmer with highs approaching 70° and lows near 50°.

Another system appears to arrive on Saturday and slowly exit on Sunday. Some data even indicate the potential for wintry precipitation late Saturday, but it’s way too early to focus on that. That signal has just appeared and will likely change — or possibly disappear altogether in the coming days.

— Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

