Sunday PM Forecast: Warm week ahead, cold front next weekend

Tonight & Tomorrow: Overnight low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to around 70. Monday, look for a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon. High temperatures will warm into the upper 80s. Southerly winds will continue to pump in moisture from the Gulf, making things feel more muggy. Monday evening, a few isolated thundershowers are possible north and west of Baton Rouge.



CLICK HERE to download the WBRZ WX APP.



Looking Ahead: A weak front will stall across northern and central Louisiana on Monday. This may lead into a few isolated showers and storms, mainly northwest of Baton Rouge Monday into Tuesday. A more significant front will approach the region Friday. This will bring a higher chance for rain ahead of the front and cooler temperatures behind the front.

Models are coming into better agreement on this being a strong front, which would bring a big cool down starting late next weekend. There is still some time for things to change, but confidence is growing on the fall feel returning.



Your weather updates can always be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.