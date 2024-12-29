Sunday PM Forecast: tracking the next two cold fronts

The end of 2024 will be marked by largely tranquil weather. Although, the Storm Station is tracking a pair of cold fronts that will deliver cooler temperatures to ring in 2025.

Tonight and Tomorrow: With all of the moisture left behind from the weekend rain and thunderstorms, cooler temperatures in the low 50s tonight, along with clear skies and light winds, will allow patchy fog to develop. As the sun rises and temperatures climb toward the low 70s, fog will diminish through the mid-morning hours. Expect a mostly sunny day otherwise.

Up Next: On Tuesday, the first of two cold fronts will advance into the region. After starting off in the upper 50s in the morning, winds shifting to the northwest will result in afternoon readings in the low 70s. The front will be difficult to notice aside from the wind shift as skies will remain mainly clear. A secondary cold front will blow through on New Year's Eve with even cooler air to follow and begin 2025. For the rest of the week, highs will stay in the 60s with lows in the low 40s. There is a possibility of spotty showers with another reinforcing front near the end of the week.

There is a convincing signal for some really cold air, the coldest of the season, to push into the region by the middle of the following week. It is too early for specifics beyond that, but below average temperatures looks to be a given for the middle of the month.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.