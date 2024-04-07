Sunday PM Forecast: Thunderstorms possible through the middle of the week

Starting tomorrow, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible. Those rain chances decrease on Tuesday, before widespread showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds will hang around in the overnight hours. This will keep our low temperature to near 67 degrees. Unfortunately, those clouds are expected to last through all of tomorrow. This will hamper the viewing of the eclipse. While it is not impossible to see a few breaks in the clouds, these will be few and far in between. Rain chances have been increased as well. Scattered showers and some thunderstorms will be possible. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Up Next: Plentiful moisture will stay in the area through the middle of the week. Lift in the atmosphere will be lacking on Tuesday, so only spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible. That lift increases substantially on Wednesday. This will cause widespread showers and thunderstorms. Some of these could be on the strong to severe side.

A few inches are possible with this round, which could result in isolated standing water concerns if that falls in too short of a duration. Make sure to check back in with the Storm Station daily for the latest as we get closer. Quiet weather with lots of sunshine will return by the end of the week and into next weekend.

