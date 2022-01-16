40°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Sunday PM Forecast: Temperatures start out near freezing Monday morning

1 hour 28 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, January 16 2022 Jan 16, 2022 January 16, 2022 6:53 PM January 16, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

TONIGHT & TOMORROW

With clear skies and lighter winds overnight, significant cooling will occur with most dropping into the lower 30s.

Tomorrow will feature plenty of sunshine, with high temperatures in the upper 50s - a big improvement from this weekend!

LOOKING AHEAD

The roller coaster ride in temperatures continues. High temperatures will rebound into the 60s & 70s by mid-week. A cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, especially in the evening. A blast of cold, arctic air will move in behind the front, leaving us with days of morning lows below freezing. There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast at the end of the week. If any moisture lingers around with the cold air in place, we will have to monitor the threat of wintry precipitation.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

