Sunday PM Forecast: Storms return Monday, some on the stronger side

Our next storm system is on our doorstep. Daytime storms are possible on an isolated to scattered basis on Monday. This will be followed by a stronger line of storms after dark.

Tonight & Tomorrow: We keep clouds overnight and into Monday morning. That, coupled with a breezy southeast wind at 10-20 mph will keep temperatures on the milder side. We expect an overnight low near 65°.

Clouds will stick around on Monday ahead of our next storm system. Isolated showers and storms become possible closer to lunchtime. That chance lingers through the rest of the afternoon. However, a greater opportunity for storms arrives after dark as a line of storms rolls through. Timing is still a bit questionable as the speed of the system is difficult to pinpoint, but we could see this line moving into our western communities (e.g. Woodville, New Roads) as early as 8 p.m. Monday and exiting our eastern zones (e.g. Hammond, Convent) as late as 4 a.m. Tuesday. Storms during this timeframe will likely be at their strongest.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed areas north of Baton Rouge under a Level 3/5 risk for severe weather where a slightly greater coverage of severe weather is possible. Baton Rouge remains under a Level 2/5 severe weather risk, where more isolated instances of severe weather are possible. Damaging straight-line winds is the primary concern, although some isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out either.

It will be important to have a way to receive weather alerts in case you find yourself under any warnings. You can download the free WBRZ Weather App to help stay ahead of the storm HERE.

It will also be noticeably windy on Monday even outside of storms. We expect sustained winds upwards of 30 mph with gusts pushing 40 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect across all of southern Louisiana on Monday.

Up Next: We quickly dry out on Tuesday with sunshine quickly settling into the region. Things remain quiet through the rest of the upcoming workweek with lots of sunshine and more spring-like weather.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.