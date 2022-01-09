Sunday PM Forecast: Rain tapers off tonight, turning much cooler Monday

The Forecast



Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening, eventually ending by 9-10pm as a cold front moves through.

Behind the front, we will see another drop in temperatures. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s overnight.

A breezy north wind will make it feel like the 30s out the door Monday morning.





Looking Ahead



Monday - Wednesday will be on the chilly side with afternoon highs in the 50s and lows in the mid to upper 30s. At this time, a freeze is not in the forecast, but a few locations especially north of Baton Rouge may flirt with a light freeze Monday night. Temperatures will start to rebound by Friday, ahead of yet another cold front that will move through on Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





