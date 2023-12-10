Sunday PM Forecast: Near freezing early Monday, a more seasonable afternoon

The chill has arrived, and it gets even colder into Monday morning. Many will flirt with the freezing mark again. The rest of the week looks quiet and rather uneventful. That changes next weekend as our next storm system approaches.

Tonight & Tomorrow: After Saturday night’s cold front, a chillier air air mass has taken over. Sunday has been a touch breezy too, but wind speeds will drop off Sunday night. The combination of clear skies and light winds will allow for a cold start early Monday. We’re forecasting a low temperature near 33° in Baton Rouge. Even though our forecast does not explicitly call for freezing temperatures in the city, a freeze is still not out of the question. That is especially the case for communities surrounding the capital city, especially north of I-10/12. This will be another night to protect pets and tender plants from the cold.

Clear skies stick around for the rest of our Monday. Temperatures will respond to the sunshine. We expect a high slightly below average, in the lower-60s.

Up Next: We’ll see clouds gradually building back into the region through the rest of the week. Overnight lows will warm with each passing day while afternoon highs hold steady in the mid-60s. Our next impact arrives closer to next weekend. Around that time, an upper-level disturbance known as a “cutoff low” will influence our weather. This could increase rain chances Friday through Sunday. However, cutoff lows are notoriously difficult to forecast. This is because they tend to be slow-moving and make last minute adjustments to their motion. For this reason, I would expect changes to the weekend forecast in the coming days. The Storm Station will be monitoring this system closely.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

