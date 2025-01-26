Sunday PM Forecast: Much warmer, with a few rounds of rain

Freezing nights and wintry weather can now be committed to memory. The Storm Station is now looking ahead to a few rounds of wet weather, accompanied by above-normal temperatures.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Clouds have returned ahead of the Capital Area’s next round of precipitation. This time, there will be no wintry mischief; everything will fall in liquid form. Be prepared to face a few sprinkles on Sunday evening. For areas north of Baton Rouge (i.e. closer to the LA/MS border), rainfall rates could end up a bit higher. Full-fledged showers will be possible during the evening in these locations. Guided by a weak cool front, those scattered showers will work their way closer to the Baton Rouge Metro overnight. A few of them could carry over into the morning drive, but it should not be a constant deluge. Rain totals will likely be under half an inch for most, but a few areas near the state line might see accumulations closer to an inch. It will be mild overnight, with a low in the mid to upper-50s. Early morning showers will exit to the east within the first few hours of daylight. The area will be dry by late morning, with partial clearing expected for the afternoon. Highs will be seasonable on Monday – near 65°.

Up Next: The previously mentioned cool front will stall offshore on Tuesday, shielding the area from rain. In fact, Tuesday looks to be the nicest day this week with a high in the upper-60s under a mixture of sun and high clouds. But the front will charge northward on Wednesday. In response, clouds will increase, rain chances will climb, and temperatures will remain above average through the remainder of the workweek. While a few spots could come across a sprinkle or light shower on Wednesday or Thursday, rain coverage will not be high on either day. That will change on Friday as numerous showers and thunderstorms roll through. Severe weather is not expected at this time, and up to an inch of rain will be possible with this round.

A cold front will push Friday’s stormy weather out in time for the weekend, but don’t expect to find cooler temperatures. Both highs and lows appear to remain above average in the long term, beyond the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.