Sunday PM Forecast: Monday will be a near repeat of today

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: With some low level moisture and light winds expected overnight, fog will be possible starting your Monday. Temperatures waking up will be in the upper-40s. Patchy fog is more likely for areas south of the I-12 corridor. The fog will begin to lift as the sun comes up. Throughout the day the skies will stay mostly clear and temperatures will creep back into the low-70s. Winds begin to shift out of the south bringing in more moisture overnight.

Up Next: Starting Tuesday, you will be waking up to cloudy conditions and temperatures in the mid-50s. This will set the tone for the forecast. With warm temperatures to start the day it will not take long for temperatures to get warm enough to fuel some pop up showers. Daytime highs are expected to reach the upper-70s. From lunch until the afternoon hours isolated showers and storms will be around the area. The main line of showers and storms will move through later overnight into Wednesday morning. This system will bring our next threat for severe weather with the possibility for gusty winds, a pop-up tornado, and heavy downpours. The system is expected to drop about an inch of rain across the area, but locally some areas will pick up more in a short period of time. The storms will be out of the area just after sunrise on Wednesday then we will see some clearing out and cooling down in the forecast. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.