Sunday PM Forecast: Increasing clouds tonight, becoming overcast on Monday
TONIGHT & TOMORROW
It was another frigid start this morning with widespread temperatures in the mid and upper 20s!
Overnight temperatures will stay mainly above freezing as clouds build in by daybreak on Monday. It will still be cold with lows in the mid and upper 30s.
A passing upper level disturbance on Monday will bring a cloudy afternoon but not much in the way of precipitation. A sprinkle will be possible along the coast, but the atmosphere will be too dry to produce widespread rainfall.
LOOKING AHEAD
A fairly quiet stretch of weather is on the way over the next seven days. Beyond Monday, we stay dry through the end of next week. There will be a gradual warm up in temperatures, eventually making it back to the 60s by Wednesday and even near 70 by Saturday.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
