Sunday PM Forecast: Get ready because more rain is expected this week

Shower and storms expected everyday this week.

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers have now cleared the Capital Area. We are just left with some lingering clouds and of course some moisture. As we head into the evening hours temperatures will cool into the mid-70s. Monday more of the same summertime pattern is expected. Waking up to lots of humidity and party sunny skies. Showers and storms are expected throughout the day. Areas further south will see showers first. Then the rain will begin to track north, further into the Capital Area during the afternoon hours. These showers and storms have the potential to produce a heavy downpour, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temperatures will be impacted based on where showers and cloud cover set up across the area. If you see showers earlier then temperatures will top out in the high 80s. Those who do not see showers until the afternoon will have the chance to reach the 90s. Everyone will see a big cool down into the mid-70s overnight.

Up Next: Tuesday is a copy and paste kind of forecast. Expect to wake up to temperatures in the mid-70s. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the low-90s across the area. Showers begin bubbling up during the afternoon hours and that will help cool off temperatures. After repeated days of rain and heavy downpours still a possibility. A marginal risk for excessive rainfall has been put into place for our area. This just means we could see some street or poor drainage flooding. The summertime pattern is staying locked in. This mean temperatures waking up will be in the mid-70s and muggy. Throughout the day temperatures will rise into the low to mid-90s, and afternoon showers come in to cool us down a bit. The wet pattern sticks around for your workweek. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected for the next 5 days.