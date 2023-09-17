Sunday PM Forecast: Dry, comfortable, and warm to start the workweek

Low humidity arrived on Sunday, and it will stick around into next week. Although the air will have a more comfortable feel, rain chances will be hard to come by as a result.

Tonight & Tomorrow: The lower humidity remains on Sunday night. We’ll see clear skies overnight and into Monday morning, with a low temperature reaching the middle-60s. Since July 1st, we’ve only had two mornings at Baton Rouge Metro Airport where temperatures dipped the 60s. This is a sign that Fall is getting closer! We’ll keep the low humidity on Monday, but it’ll still be warm. We’re forecasting a high temperature in the low to mid-90s under mainly sunny skies. At times, you may notice a high cloud or two.

Up Next: The extended forecast is uneventful. High temperatures won’t budge from day to day. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid-90s for the next week or so. Lows will be in the mid to upper-60s, with a few mornings struggling to get below 70°. From a humidity standpoint, it’ll be very comfortable on Monday and Tuesday. The humidity begins to creep upward by late week but should still be at tolerable levels. Without a ton of humidity and no major systems passing through, the forecast also looks completely dry for the workweek.

Tropics: The main system in the Atlantic Basin is no longer Lee, but now Nigel. Nigel remains a tropical storm as of Sunday afternoon, but is quickly intensifying. By Tuesday morning, the storm is forecast to become a major hurricane. Fortunately, Nigel will very likely go on the books as a “fish storm,” posing no threat to land.

After making landfall in Nova Scotia on Saturday, Lee continues to weaken as it pulls to the northeast. Lee is now a post-tropical system, meaning that it is losing its tropical characteristics.

Margot has also joined Lee as a post-tropical cyclone. This storm will continue to weaken into next week as the remnant energy slides south of the Azores.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

