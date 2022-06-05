Sunday PM Forecast: Dodging afternoon showers, dry streak starts Monday

THE FORECAST

Tonight & Tomorrow: Some showers still bubbling up across the area this afternoon. Once the sun begins to set the activity will calm down. Overnight temperatures start to cool off into the 70s and we begin to see a drier pattern in our forecast. Monday morning muggies will be around but overall a drier day. Some clouds as we wake up in the morning hours, but throughout the day we are expecting mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will get steamy into the low 90s.

Up Next: The drier streak will continue as we head into the week. Tuesday will be very similar. Waking up with temperatures in the low 70s and some clouds. Some moisture still in the area leaving us feeling sticky as temperatures rise to the low 90s. Wednesday will look similar but temperatures will continue to rise int the mid 90s by the end of the week. Our first chance for rain will come in on Thursday. Not a total washout just some afternoon pop up showers.

In the Tropics:



