Sunday PM Forecast: A soggy night ahead; next impact brings storms, Arctic chill

After a soggy Sunday night, rain won't be much of an issue on Monday. The next weather impact won't arrive until later in the week. Another round of showers and storms will arrive by Saturday, with another big cooldown trailing behind.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Patches of drizzle will turn into steadier areas of rain on Sunday night. Rain coverage will be at its peak during the evening before diminishing overnight. Those with evening plans should plan on carrying an umbrella. Just about everyone will pick up measurable rainfall between sunset and sunrise. The rain won't be all too heavy; the majority are looking at less than 1" of accumulation. With clouds and rain around, temperatures will hold steady in the upper-40s to near 50°. A few sprinkles cannot be ruled out during the Monday morning drive, but those will quickly depart shortly after sunrise. And despite an overcast start, a few peeks of sun might manage to break through a mostly cloudy sky during the afternoon. Look for a high temperature in the mid-50s.

Up Next: With a thinning cloud deck Monday night, temperatures will dip closer to freezing mark in the Capital Area. But high clouds will thicken again on Tuesday, remaining in place through Wednesday. Both highs and lows should run about 5-10° below average during this timeframe. A minor upper disturbance will swing through on Wednesday night. Forecast guidance isn't too optimistic about rain late Wednesday with this system, but it will require close monitoring for any possible changes. Expect some partial clearing into Thursday behind that disturbance.

Things get more interesting beginning Friday. A warm front will slide through the region, warming highs well into the 60s. That, coupled with a boost in humidity, will prime the atmosphere for another round of showers and thunderstorms in the Friday-Saturday window. Although too far out for specifics, the upper-air pattern appears conducive for strong storms. The Storm Station will be keeping close tabs on that. No matter how that plays out, what lies behind is another big Arctic blast. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler by next Sunday, with frigid temperatures carrying over into the following week.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron