64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday PM Forecast: A cold front brings rain overnight

3 hours 21 minutes 36 seconds ago Sunday, November 21 2021 Nov 21, 2021 November 21, 2021 6:27 PM November 21, 2021 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Jake Dalton

The Forecast:

A cold front will arrive overnight, into early Monday morning. This will bring a broken line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the area between midnight - 4am. Manageable amounts of rain are expected.

Clouds will linger around through late morning, then clear out through the afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid 60s tomorrow.

Looking Ahead:

Temperatures will drop significantly behind the front with Monday night lows in the 30s. Temperatures will be flirting with a light freeze near and across the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.

If you plan on traveling across the southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, no major weather impacts are expected. Another front will move through late Thanksgiving Day, into Friday morning bringing a chance for showers.

Trending News


Remember, you can always get the forecast and a look at current radar on the free WBRZ WX app!

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days