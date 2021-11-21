Sunday PM Forecast: A cold front brings rain overnight

The Forecast:



A cold front will arrive overnight, into early Monday morning. This will bring a broken line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the area between midnight - 4am. Manageable amounts of rain are expected.



Clouds will linger around through late morning, then clear out through the afternoon. Highs will only be in the mid 60s tomorrow.

Looking Ahead:



Temperatures will drop significantly behind the front with Monday night lows in the 30s. Temperatures will be flirting with a light freeze near and across the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.



If you plan on traveling across the southeast Tuesday and Wednesday, no major weather impacts are expected. Another front will move through late Thanksgiving Day, into Friday morning bringing a chance for showers.



