Sunday night shooting near Airline and Scenic leaves one person injured

BATON ROUGE - On Sunday night, a reported shooting near the intersection of Airline Hwy and Scenic Hwy., left one person injured.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they responded to a reported shooting in the 2400 block of Monte Sano Ave around 9:30 p.m.

The incident resulted in one person being taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say an investigation is ongoing. And, though details related to the incident are currently unclear, additional information will be provided as it becomes available.