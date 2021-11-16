50°
Sunday Journal: The Garrison Tapes on President Kennedy's assassination

1 hour 25 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, November 16 2021 Nov 16, 2021 November 16, 2021 4:11 AM November 16, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Former New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison maintained that the information most people believe about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is inaccurate and part of a conspiracy.

Garrison, who launched an investigation into Kennedy's death, did not believe Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone assassin, but that the President's motorcade drove into an area covered by a team of trained assassins. 

In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences hear Garrison explain the theory for himself during recorded interviews with WBRZ's John Pastorek. 

