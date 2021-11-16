50°
Sunday Journal: The Garrison Tapes on President Kennedy's assassination
Former New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison maintained that the information most people believe about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is inaccurate and part of a conspiracy.
Garrison, who launched an investigation into Kennedy's death, did not believe Lee Harvey Oswald was a lone assassin, but that the President's motorcade drove into an area covered by a team of trained assassins.
In this episode of Sunday Journal, audiences hear Garrison explain the theory for himself during recorded interviews with WBRZ's John Pastorek.
