77°
Latest Weather Blog
Sunday Journal: Learning from history in the fight against coronavirus
As Louisiana participates in the global fight against novel coronavirus, residents recount how turning to history can assist in the current struggle to overcome the pandemic.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
April 22 train collides with 18-wheeler in Livingston parish
-
April 22 shooting on North Foster Drive leaves one person critically injured
-
Business owner finds creative way to stay afloat despite pandemic
-
Realtors adjust to digital methods amid pandemic
-
Livingston schools considering 'virtual' graduation, will continue meal deliveries into May