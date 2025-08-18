86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sunday Journal: Hurricane Katrina's 20th anniversary and the forecaster who saw it all

3 hours 18 minutes 13 seconds ago Monday, August 18 2025 Aug 18, 2025 August 18, 2025 6:19 AM August 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - This week on Sunday Journal, take a trip with John Pastorek down to New Orleans, where the shadow of Hurricane Katrina still lingers 20 years later. He spoke with Barry D. Keim, who was the state climatologist in 2005 when the storm hit. 

Keim looks back on the hurricane with JP this week on Sunday Journal. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days