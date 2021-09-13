73°
Sunday Journal: Back to school after Hurricane Ida

Monday, September 13 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Hurricane Ida left a number of South Louisiana schools with a series of challenges after making landfall in August and unleashing significant rains and winds on the area.

Now that schools are making efforts to recover from the impacts of both COVID-19 and Hurricane Ida, this episode of Sunday Journal delves into the steps school leaders are taking to make this transition successful. 

Viewers will enjoy a conversation with Superintendent Dr. Melanie Palminsano as she discusses the Catholic Schools plans for recovery and reopening.

