Sunday AM forecast: Winter's chill sticks around this week

Cold air settles in, with freezing temperatures likely for several mornings early this week. While any wintry precipitation chances stay well east, the bigger story will be several cold mornings across the region.

Today and tonight: Sunday starts cold and breezy, with wind chills in the 20s and lower 30s early this morning. Sunny skies are expected, but temperatures struggle to warm, topping out near 50 degrees this afternoon. Winds ease this evening, allowing temperatures to fall quickly after sunset.

Up Next: Sunday night through Tuesday morning brings the coldest stretch of the forecast. Areas along and north of I-12 could see temperatures in the upper 20s each morning, while Baton Rouge and areas farther south fall into the 29-33 degree range. Afternoon highs gradually rebound into the upper 50s by midweek.

What to look out for: Several cold mornings could impact sensitive plants and outdoor pets. Wind chills will make early mornings feel colder than the thermometer suggests. A gradual warm-up is expected with a chance for rain returning by mid-week.

