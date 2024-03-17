Latest Weather Blog
Sunday AM Forecast: Widespread storms this morning, clearing in the afternoon
Widespread showers and thunderstorms will be likely this morning bringing with it the threat of heavy rain. This rainfall will begin to taper off in the afternoon and evening.
Today & Tonight: Widespread showers and some storms entered to capital area around daybreak. While it started off as light to moderate rain for most of the area, heavy rainfall is still possible. The best chance for heavy rain is between around 8am - 11am. After that point, rain chances will start to decrease. Most of the rain will be gone by the evening. Widespread 1-2'' of rain will be possible with this system. Isolated higher amounts cannot be ruled out.
There is also a small severe weather threat. At this time, it only looks like spotty severe storms will be possible. Any storms that do go severe will have the chance of producing gusty winds, hail, and a brief spin up tornado.
Highs today because of all the rainfall will only top out around 73 degrees. Tonight, expect decreasing clouds with a low around 54 degrees.
Up Next: A colder air mass will be in place for the first half of next week. Highs will be in the mid 60's. Tuesday mornings low could be in the upper 30's. The area will be dry Monday through Wednesday, before our next system arrives late next week.
-- Balin
