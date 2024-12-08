Sunday AM Forecast: warm front will cause numerous showers and warmer temperatures

A warm front is expected to pass through the area on Sunday. This will lead to a wet next 24 hours, and much warmer temperatures.

Today & Tomorrow: Shower activity has continued to increase in coverage this morning. This is due to a warm front approaching the region. While temperatures were in the 50s to start off the day, we will warm into the 70s in the afternoon and evening. Numerous to widespread showers are expected, with some rumbles of thunder possible. Heavy rainfall will be a possibility, especially later in the day. Rain chances will stay high in the overnight hours. It will not be raining at all times, but expect multiple rounds. Lows will be in the mid 60s under cloudy skies.

Up Next: Once again, numerous to widespread showers are expected Monday. A complete washout is not expected, but expect multiple rounds. Some nuisance flash flooding will be possible, especially in poor drainage areas. We will stay with the chance of showers, and some thunderstorms through Tuesday, before our next cold front moves through. 2-4" of rain will be possible Sunday through Tuesday. The rest of the week will feature a lot of sunshine, highs near 60 degrees, and lows in the 30's.

- Balin

