Sunday AM forecast: Super Sunday Sunshine!

A chilly start to Sunday will give way to a pleasant and warmer afternoon across the Capital Region. High pressure remains in control, keeping rain out of the picture while temperatures trend above normal heading into the new week.

Today and tonight: Sunday morning starts off cool, with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s around Baton Rouge and nearby parishes. Sunshine will dominate the day as temperatures rebound nicely. Afternoon highs climb into the lower 70s. Winds will be light, gradually turning southerly by late day. Tonight will be milder than the morning, with lows settling into the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear skies.

Parade & Super Bowl Forecast: Sunday afternoon looks great for parades across the Capital Region. Expect sunshine with dry conditions and comfortable temperatures climbing into the upper 60s, and lower 70s. If you’re hosting an outdoor Super Bowl party, conditions will be ideal. Winds will be light, making it a pleasant afternoon for being outdoors.

Up Next: The warming trend continues into the workweek. Highs reach the lower to mid 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday, with overnight lows climbing into the 50s. Dry weather holds through at least Tuesday, though a weak system may bring a small chance for light rain by midweek.

What to look out for: Patchy fog may develop during the early morning hours Monday and Tuesday. Later in the week, attention turns toward next weekend as another system may approach. While details are still uncertain, it could bring increased rain chances during a busy stretch of parades and other outdoor activities, so forecast updates will be important to follow.

