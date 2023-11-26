Sunday AM Forecast: Showers clearing out, chilly temperatures return

After some early morning showers, it will be dry throughout the rest of the day. A cold front will move through later today, and bring chilly temperatures for the beginning of this upcoming week.

Today & Tonight: The northern half of the viewing area (including Baton Rouge) ended up dodging most of the shower activity earlier this morning. The highest rainfall totals with this system was closer to the coast and in the southern half of the viewing area. Regardless, this rain is now moving out of southeast Louisiana. The rest of the day is going to be dry with clouds sticking around. Our high temperature is going to top out around 65 degrees. The clouds will start to slowly clear by the evening.

Tonight, we will bottom out at a chilly 40 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Locations north of Baton Rouge could reach the 30's.

Up Next: Our high temperature on Monday will struggle to reach the 60's. Some clouds will move in Monday evening and last throughout most of the night. This will limit our low temperature, but it will still likely drop into the upper 30's. Plentiful sunshine is likely for Tuesday with highs in the lower 60's. We will stay dry through the middle of the week before a storm system potentially rolls through late Thursday into Friday.

The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

