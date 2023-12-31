Sunday AM Forecast: Rounding out 2023 with great weather

Today will feature great weather for any outdoor plans and activities. The start of 2024 is looking unsettled with multiple days of rain chances.

Today & Tonight: After hitting the freezing mark this morning, highs will be in the upper 60's in the afternoon and evening. There might be a couple of clouds around, but these will generally be the high cloud variety. Regardless, expect plentiful sunshine. For any staying up to celebrate the New Year, expect mainly clear skies with temperatures in the mid to lower 50's. As we get deeper into the night, cloud cover will begin to increase and spotty showers will be possible. The low temperature is going to be around 48 degrees.

Up Next: Monday has been trending a bit drier with less cloud cover. Isolated showers will still be possible but there will most likely be partly sunny skies. Tuesday will be mainly clear with lots of sunshine. The next chance of rain will arrive on Wednesday. Numerous showers will be possible and 1'' rain totals look like they will be common. Rain chances decrease on Thursday, but showers will once again be possible by the start of the weekend.

-- Balin

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.