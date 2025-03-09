Sunday AM Forecast: Remaining mostly cloudy today, sunshine returns next week

Today will feature mostly cloudy conditions, and a few spotty showers. The clouds will finally begin to break up early on Monday, leading to a lot of sunshine.

Today & Tonight: Storms have exited the area, but we are still left with a lot of clouds, and some showers. These conditions will stick around all day long, with some peaks of sunshine possible in the afternoon and evening. Because of all the clouds, highs will only make it to the middle 60s. Although clouds will stick around in the overnight hours, colder air will filter into the region. This will allow lows to drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Up Next: Clouds will finally start to clear out Monday morning. This will lead to a lot of sunshine, with highs in the 70s. Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 40s by Tuesday morning. Although highs will start off in the lower 70s on Monday, temperatures will climb as the week progresses. The weather will get a bit interesting by the middle and end of the week. The first of two troughs of low pressure will pass Wednesday night into Thursday. This looks to be the weaker of the two waves, so only a slight uptick in rain chances is expected at this time. A much stronger trough will pass Friday into Saturday. Rain coverage is set at 40% for now, but will likely have to go up. There is already a signal for some stronger storms as well.

Balin

