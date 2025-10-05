Sunday AM Forecast: Rain and gusty winds over parts of the region.

A soggy Sunday is setting up across parts of South Louisiana. Rain and storms will increase through the day as deep Gulf moisture moves inland, while gusty east winds keep things breezy. A tale of two forecasts, widespread rainfall to the south, while far inland areas stay partly cloudy. Conditions improve by mid-week, with warmer, quieter weather on the way.

TODAY AND TONIGHT:

Expect scattered to numerous showers and a few thunderstorms through the afternoon, especially near and south of I-10 and east of I-55. A weak low in the Gulf and high pressure to our north continue to tighten the pressure gradient, keeping winds brisk out of the east at 15 to 20 mph with gusts around 30 mph. Those winds ease late tonight as the low begins to move inland. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s overnight.

UP NEXT:

By Monday, the Gulf low will continue moving northward, and drier air will begin to return. Sunshine makes a comeback, and highs will climb into the mid-80s. The rest of the week looks warmer and mostly quiet, with only a few pop-up afternoon showers through Wednesday as a ridge of high pressure strengthens over the region. Temperatures may hit 90 before the week is over.

TROPICS:

A weak low over the north-central Gulf continues to move slowly toward the Texas coast with no tropical development expected. Farther east, a broad area of low pressure tied to a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands is showing signs of organization. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of becoming a tropical depression by mid to late week as it tracks west across the central Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles.

– Dave

