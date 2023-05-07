SUNDAY AM Forecast: Plenty of Warm Sunshine - A Warm Week Ahead

Today & Tonight: All in all a great day is in store with lots of sunshine will be in the forecast today as drier conditions will also be the trend. Temperatures will be much warmer today as highs will settle into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Clouds will be present, but will not impede the sun's ability to provide abundant warmth as conditions remain mostly on the dry side. The chance of rain will remain extremely low with the drier air in place. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 60s as skies become cloudy and rain chances increase in the early morning hours.

Up Next: High temperatures have a good chance at hitting 90 for the first time this year. Monday through Wednesday will be very summer-like with partly sunny skies, spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

