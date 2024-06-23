Sunday AM Forecast: hot today, things start to turn a bit more unsettled next week

Another steamer is expected today with highs in the upper 90's. The pattern will start to shift next week, as things start to turn a bit more unsettled.

Today & Tonight: The summer heat is in full force! Highs will be in the upper 90's under partly sunny skies. Feels like temperatures will be at, or slightly above 105 degrees. Don't forget to get the ice and ice chest ready if you have any outdoor plans. During the afternoon and evening, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. The vast majority of southeast Louisiana will stay dry. Tonight, lows will be near 76 degrees under mostly clear skies.



Up Next: More of the same is expected early next week. Moisture will start to slightly tick up each and every day. This will do two things. First, humidity will get higher, and second, rain will start to return back into the forecast. While it will start off spotty to isolated in nature Monday through Wednesday, Thursday will feature scattered showers and storms. Also instead of the upper 90's, highs will be in the mid to lower 90's. Highs start to work their way back up as we head into next weekend. Pop up showers/storms cannot be ruled out.

The Tropics: Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with a broad area of low pressure located about 90 miles northeast of Tampico, Mexico. Some slight additional development of this system is possible, and a short-lived tropical depression could form before it reaches the coast of northeastern Mexico tonight. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall could cause localized flooding across portions of northeastern Mexico and Deep South Texas during the next day or so. An Air Force Reserve Unit Hurricane Hunter aircraft is currently enroute to investigate the system.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

-- Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.