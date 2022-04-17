Sunday AM Forecast: Happy Easter! It's hot and humid already this morning

Happy Easter! We are waking up to a cloudy morning and lots of humidity.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: Our last muggy morning for the next couple of days. Waking up in the high 60s with low clouds in the area. Not very windy this morning, but as the sun begins to warm up and we start seeing some daytime mixing, we will have light winds out of the south. Temperatures will rise quickly to the mid-80s once we see a break in the cloud cover. Your outdoor plans during the day should have no rain interruptions. However, your evening plans may involve a sneaky shower or two. Our Mississippi counties and northeastern parishes are under a level 2/5 risk for severe weather. The greatest threat for severe weather is north of I-10/I-12 and is for the evening hours only. We will see a line of storms move through the area quickly along a cold front. The main weather threats for this system are gusty winds, hail, and the potential for high rain rates. Be sure you have a way of getting information as these storms have a chance of becoming severe.







Up Next: Monday morning the muggies could still be hanging around, but they are going to be getting out of our area early. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s with lots of clearing and drying out happening. Tuesday morning we will be waking up clear and comfortable. Morning temperatures in the mid-high 50s with many more dry days ahead. Many days of sunny skies are in our future! The cooler temperatures will not stick around for long, we will be back into the mid-80s by the end of the week. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.