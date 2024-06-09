Sunday AM Forecast: another scorcher today, rain returns to the forecast next week

If you did not like the heat yesterday, you will not like it today either. The good news is the heat will be slightly more manageable next week, but that will open the door for rain creeping back into the forecast.

Today & Tonight: Heat, heat, and more heat. That is the story for today. Highs will top out near 96 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The warm and sunny conditions could cause the formation of ozone in urban areas. If this occurs, it will lead to unhealthy breathing conditions, especially if you have a breathing sensitivity. Tonight, lows will bottom out near 75 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Up Next: The pattern will start to change as we head into next week. Temperatures, while still warm, will be slightly cooler. This will be in response to the "heat dome" breaking down. Another effect of this will be daily shower and thunderstorm chances. This activity should stay spotty to isolated in nature for the first half of the week. Significant uncertainty exist Wednesday and beyond though. While we are still expecting some rain in this time period, the exact coverage will still need to be refined in the coming days. That is why it is important to check back often for new information.

The Tropics: For the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and North Atlantic Ocean, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

- Balin