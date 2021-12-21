Sugar refinery employee injured in early morning incident

GRAMERCY - A Louisiana Sugar Refining employee was hospitalized Tuesday night after getting burned while working on a piece of conveyance equipment that morning.

Larry Faucheux, the refinery's CEO, said the employee was checking out the equipment shortly before 7 a.m. when a "flash" erupted and burned the man's hands.

He was taken to a hospital and is expected to be released Wednesday, Faucheux said, adding that his co-workers are hoping he has a speedy recovery. Faucheux described the man only as a veteran at the refinery.

The company reported the injury to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that regulates employee safety.