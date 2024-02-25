51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Substitute teacher at Ascension Parish primary school arrested for using 'excessive force' on student

Friday, February 23 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PRAIRIEVILLE - Deputies arrested a substitute teacher at Galvez Primary School for simple battery and cruelty to a juvenile after she allegedly used excessive force on a child. 

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the school because of a report it had received regarding Adrieanne Combel, 40, a substitute. Combel allegedly used excessive force while handling a behavioral incident on campus Thursday. 

Sources told WBRZ Combel was reportedly breaking up "horseplay" between two four-year-olds when she "body-slammed" one of them. 

“The well-being of our teachers, staff, and students is a top priority for us, but child safety is paramount," ASPO sheriff Bobby Webre said. "We are working closely with Superintendent Dr. Edith Walker and Ascension Public Schools to ensure a thorough investigation into this incident.”

“In Ascension Public Schools, we maintain exceptionally high standards for our teachers, staff, and everyone engaging with children," Dr. Walker followed. "It is imperative to state that we prioritize the safety and security of our students and staff above all else, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any adult who endangers a student in any way. We are working with Kelly Services, the company we contract with for substitute employees, to ensure this person is no longer allowed on any of our campuses."

Combel was arrested for simple battery and cruelty to juveniles. 

