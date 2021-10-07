SU Board of Supervisors announces search committee for president-chancellor

BATON ROUGE - Since Southern University Chancellor Ray L. Belton announced earlier this year that he would be retiring in the Fall of 2022, the institution's leaders have been tasked with finding his replacement.

The Southern University Board of Supervisors on Wednesday announced the search committee for the position of president-chancellor of the Southern University System and Southern University and A&M College.

The search committee will screen applicants and select finalists for the position to be considered by the SU Board of Supervisors. The members of the committee are:

Co-Chairs:

-Tim Barfield, president of CSRS Inc.

-Alfred Harrell, CEO of the Southern University System Foundation

-Gayle Benson, owner of the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans

-Sandra Brown, dean of the College of Nursing and Allied Health at Southern University and A&M College

-Nzhada Harris, president of the Student Bar Association at Southern University Law Center

-Lee Jackson, chairman and CEO of Jackson Offshore Operations LLC

-Irving Matthews, president of The Matthews Automotive Group

-Cynthia Ramirez, professor and president of the faculty senate at Southern University at New Orleans

-LaQuitta Thomas, national president of the Southern University Alumni Federation

-Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Ochsner Health

-Tiffany Varner, director of nursing at Southern University at Shreveport

Ex - Officio Members:

-Domoine D. Rutledge, chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors

-Ed Shorty, vice chairman of the Southern University Board of Supervisors

"I’m pleased to have a very diverse group of well-respected stakeholders to assist the Board in selecting a new leader for the Southern University System," Rutledge said. "This task, in my opinion, dwarfs all others allotted to our charge as a Board, and I wanted new faces, new thoughts, and new ideas such that we can write a new and compelling narrative going forward."