Students sick after chewing gum passed out by classmate at charter school

BATON ROUGE - Charter school administrators are trying to figure out what some chewing gum may have been laced with after a handful of students got sick ingesting the candy on campus Wednesday.

Paramedics were called to Glen Oaks Middle after students became ill when they ingested the gum passed out by another student. One of at least two students who fell ill was taken to the hospital in "very stable" condition. The other was not hospitalized.

No one was sure Wednesday evening about what the kids ate.

State testing on campus was suspended during the incident, the school said.

Glen Oaks Middle is a charter school managed by Redesign Schools Louisiana. The school district refused to answer specific questions Wednesday.

A spokesperson with a public relations agency from New Orleans hired by the school system released a statement: This morning we were made aware that several students at Glen Oaks Middle became ill after ingesting chewing gum passed out by another student. We responded immediately and prioritized seeking treatment for the ill students. EMS is on site. We have put the school on lockdown and are looking into the matter now with the authorities.