Student killed, another hurt after shooting outside Bogalusa basketball game

Graphic via WWL-TV

BOGALUSA - Two students were shot, one of them killed, outside of a Thursday night basketball game at a high school.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday following a basketball game versus Covington High School at Bogalusa High School, WWL-TV reported. The students, both of them 18, were taken to a hospital where one of them later died from their injuries.

"The Bogalusa City Schools family is deeply saddened to inform our school community of the tragic incident that occurred during a basketball game tonight, resulting in the loss of one of our students and the injury of another one," Bogalusa City Schools posted Thursday night. "Our top priorities are the well-being and safety of our students and spectators, and we are working closely with local authorities to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident."

Police did not release further details about what led to the shooting or whether there were any suspects.