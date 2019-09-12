Student in custody after bringing handgun to Livingston Parish school Thursday

SPRINGFIELD - A teen was taken in by sheriff's deputies after it was discovered he was carrying a weapon on school grounds.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office says the gun was discovered at Springfield High School late Thursday morning. Other students reported the firearm to a school resource officer after they spotted the 14-year-old with the weapon.

The weapon was secured and student was removed from campus immediately.

School officials say the student did not threaten any other students or faculty on the campus.

The teen will be placed in the Florida Parishes Detention Center as deputies further investigate the incident.