Student arrested after social media threats closed New Orleans school

Image via WWL

NEW ORLEANS – A 15-year-old student has been arrested after police say he posted threats on social media that caused the closure of Isidore Newman School in New Orleans.

According to a report from WWL, the teen was arrested on Thursday afternoon at his home.

According to police, the teen is a current student at the school and posted a photo on Snapchat showing several weapons on a bed with a caption reading, "Don't come to school tomorrow."

At the teen's home, three rifles and a shotgun were found, all belonging to his father, according to police.



Before the teen was arrested, school officials announced the school closure on Thursday morning and parent conferences that were scheduled for Friday have also been canceled.

"Last night we learned that posted on social media was a threat of violence at our School. We worked through the night with a core administrative team and with our threat assessment consultant to evaluate alternatives and make decisions," Dale Smith, head of school, told WWL.



The teen was arrested and booked on charges of terrorizing, intimidation and interference in the operation of schools.