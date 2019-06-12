73°
Student arrested after claiming to bring a gun to school
PATTERSON - A high school student was arrested Thursday after he claimed to bring a firearm to school.
A school resource officer received a tip early Thursday afternoon that a student had a gun at Patterson High School.
Units responded and identified Jacob Bankston, 17, as the subject involved and detained him. St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies searched Bankston's person and the school but found no weapon.
Detectives say he intenionally made false statements threatening the school.
Bankston was arrested for terrorizing and criminal mischief and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. No bail has been set.
The investigation is ongoing.
