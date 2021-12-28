Strong Storms Possible This Evening

Stay weather aware with storms this evening and tonight.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Temperatures will be around 80 degrees and some of the storms could really pack a punch. Parts of the WBRZ viewing area are under a level 1/5 MARGINAL risk for severe weather this evening and tonight. This means storms may produce gusty-damaging winds, frequent lightning, street and poor drainage flooding, hail and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Stay weather aware today and be sure to have multiple ways to receive warning information. The most active time for storms will be between 2-7pm. Tonight temperatures will be muggy in the upper 60s.

A record high of 80° degrees today has broken the old record high temperature of 79° for Baton Rouge on December 28th.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— strong thunderstorms—please have access to alerts through Saturday. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Up Next: On Wednesday afternoon, the showers that pop up may become strong or severe. Parts of the WBRZ viewing area are under a level 1/5 MARGINAL risk with northern most areas under a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe weather on Wednesday. This means storms may produce gusty-damaging winds, frequent lightning, street and poor drainage flooding, hail and a brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Additionally, Thursday storms may also be on the strong side, but they will be much more isolated.

Temperatures will continue to trend near 80 degrees through Saturday with a chance for an afternoon shower. A cold front will work its way through over the weekend slow dropping temperatures starting Saturday night. The high temperature on Sunday will happen early in the morning before temperatures drop into the 30s. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

