Strong cold front to move through ahead of Christmas

After a line of rain and thunderstorms punches through on Wednesday night, cold temperatures are bound for the Baton Rouge area. A freeze is possible on both Friday and Saturday mornings.

The Next 24 Hours: A mild night is ahead as low temperatures stop around 50 beneath mainly clear skies. Clouds will quickly thicken as a cold front will moves into the region on Wednesday. After a high near 70, isolated showers will start to pop in the afternoon. However, the bulk of precipitation will hold off until a line of rain and thunderstorms crosses the area between dusk Wednesday and dawn Thursday. One or two storms could pack a punch, so keep an eye to the sky and an ear to the forecast. 9pm to 4am looks to be the most likely time for rain. About 0.75 – 1.25” inches can be expected.

After That: Rain will wrap up around daybreak Thursday as a stiff northwest breeze delivers cold air to the area. Thursday’s high in the 50s will occur before dawn with thermometers falling into the 40s and perhaps 30s by nightfall. Winds of 10-20mph will cause feels-like temperatures (wind chill) to be in the 30s through the day. Overnight into Christmas, expect freezing temperatures as far south as I-10 and even some upper 20s north of I-12. The holiday itself will be sunny and cold with highs in the upper 40s. Another quick hitter cold front is pegged for Sunday night. CLICK HERE to view your complete 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: A deep upper level trough will move into the area on Wednesday causing some active weather and extensive changes. Onshore flow will provide plenty of moisture for an approaching cold front, accompanying the upper level trough. Moisture will increase through the atmosphere sufficiently to produce isolated showers by Wednesday afternoon.

The main game will be played after sunset, most likely, with a squall line of rain and thunderstorms along the front. Stronger thunderstorms are not likely but cannot be fully discounted. While instability will be limited, enough shear will be available for gusty winds or even an isolated tornado. The cold front will march offshore by Thursday morning followed by a strong push of cold air. Winds will increase and turn to the northwest at 10-20mph. This will result in temperatures falling from a midnight high in the 50s into the 40s or even 30s through the day. The combination of stiff winds and falling temperatures will cause winds chills in the 30s for the bulk of Christmas Eve. Temperatures will continue to drop reaching the daily low just prior to midnight and then end up below freezing on Christmas morning. Holiday highs will struggle for 50 despite sunshine. The active pattern will continue with another quick hitter type of cold front bring some showers and cooler air Sunday into Monday.

--Josh

