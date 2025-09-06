Latest Weather Blog
Streets flood as storms prompt nuisance flooding alert
GONZALES – Streets took on water and some were closed Tuesday morning as torrential rain bands of Harvey moved over the area.
The storm prompted an “areal” flood alert from meteorologists – essentially a warning of nuisance flooding or flooding in areas of poor drainage. Parts of Ascension and Livingston were under the advisory as of 9:30 Tuesday morning. It's set to expire around lunch.
A WBRZ viewer shared a video on social media of water covering S. Burnside in Gonzales. Authorities said streets had closed but the street flooding was nothing unusual of a bad storm.
Authorities reported as many as fourteen roads had flooded but were passable. Another five were flooded and closed.
Click HERE for more from the WBRZ weather team.
