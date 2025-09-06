77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Streets flood as storms prompt nuisance flooding alert

8 years 1 week 17 hours ago Tuesday, August 29 2017 Aug 29, 2017 August 29, 2017 9:30 AM August 29, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

GONZALES – Streets took on water and some were closed Tuesday morning as torrential rain bands of Harvey moved over the area.

The storm prompted an “areal” flood alert from meteorologists – essentially a warning of nuisance flooding or flooding in areas of poor drainage. Parts of Ascension and Livingston were under the advisory as of 9:30 Tuesday morning. It's set to expire around lunch.

A WBRZ viewer shared a video on social media of water covering S. Burnside in Gonzales.  Authorities said streets had closed but the street flooding was nothing unusual of a bad storm.

Authorities reported as many as fourteen roads had flooded but were passable.  Another five were flooded and closed. 

