Streets flood as storms prompt nuisance flooding alert

GONZALES – Streets took on water and some were closed Tuesday morning as torrential rain bands of Harvey moved over the area.

The storm prompted an “areal” flood alert from meteorologists – essentially a warning of nuisance flooding or flooding in areas of poor drainage. Parts of Ascension and Livingston were under the advisory as of 9:30 Tuesday morning. It's set to expire around lunch.

A WBRZ viewer shared a video on social media of water covering S. Burnside in Gonzales. Authorities said streets had closed but the street flooding was nothing unusual of a bad storm.

Authorities reported as many as fourteen roads had flooded but were passable. Another five were flooded and closed.

