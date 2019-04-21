Stray pony has residents scratching their heads in Ascension neighborhood

GEISMAR - Folks on Sharper Road off Highway 77 are dealing with a stray Shetland Pony running loose in their neighborhood.

Residents say the equine first showed up Friday morning.

"I thought it was a dog. Then when I realized it was a pony, I called authorities," Sherin said who lives on Sharper Road."

The homeowner says sheriff's deputies could not catch the animal , and the pony made its way into a nearby pasture where a full-size horse is kept. That pasture belongs to Anthony Sharper.



"I was wondering where he came from and how he got into the pasture," Sharper said.

Sharper is feeding the animal, and his horse is enjoying the company. So for now, there's no rush for him to go.

"I'm a keep him a couple weeks until someone comes and picks him up," Sharper said.

The pony appears to be a male. He's wearing a halter, but nothing on the headpiece identifies him or to whom he belongs.