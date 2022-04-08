Strawberry Festival returns to Ponchatoula for 50th anniversary celebration

PONCHATOULA - The party started early on Friday, and it continued all throughout the day as everyone in Ponchatoula enjoyed the first Strawberry Festival since the two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

"It's been a long dragged out two years with all the stuff going on, and we're back to having our Strawberry Festival that Ponchatoula loves so much. It's heartwarming, and it feels like Ponchatoula is back," attendee Darrien Brider said.

There were many daiquiris, great weather, food, and — of course — a lot of great rides. One girl, Macilynn Rohner, says that is all she wants to do.

"I'm going on to ride rides with my friends and have a lot of fun," Rohner said.

It was a family event that was surely a great time for all in attendance.