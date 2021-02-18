Strawberry farmers brace themselves for more freezing weather

AMITE CITY - Strawberry farms across the state are dealing with the harsh effects of this week's winter storm, and with even more frigid weather on its way, farmers are doing everything they can to save their crops.

"This is terrible weather. We need it to be seventy degrees and sunshine and it would be perfect," said Joey Liuzza.

To preserve nearly fifty thousand strawberries, Liuzza and this business partners spent days covering the fruit with cloth to keep them warm.

"If we can't save these then this season will be a wash. There will not be any money made," said Liuzza.

The strawberries can't stay covered for long, or Liuzza says disease could form on the fruit, making it inedible.

To make matters worse, the annual Strawberry Festival is cancelled for the second time due to COVID concerns. With more freezing cold temperatures around the corner, strawberry farmers in Louisiana are growing increasingly concerned about the profits of their work.