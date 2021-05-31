66°
Strange lights seen in sky above Baton Rouge, most likely from SpaceX test program

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Aubrey Deyo

BATON ROUGE - Many area residents were shocked by seeing a long string of lights in the night sky.

The incident was reported after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

The lights are assumed to be satellites from the SpaceX program. Around 60 Starlink satellites were launched into orbit on May 23. To track the progress of the satellites, click here

