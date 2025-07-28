Stormy start to a motherly weekend

Tonight and Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms will slow down through this evening, as the sun that has fueled them earlier in the day, will be setting. That will allow for temperatures to be slow to cool, since the built cloud cover will be lingering overhead. Temperatures will eventually break into the 70s by 9 PM, on their way to briefly dip into the upper 60s overnight. Skies will stay partly cloudy, with southeasterly winds between 5-10 mph. These winds will slow down late tonight, allowing for the potential for patchy fog to develop to start off Mother’s Day. Areas of fog will dissipate by 8 AM as temperatures increase through the morning hours, reaching into the 80s by 10 AM. Conditions will stay dry through Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. Strong high pressure will inch closer to us than on Saturday, which will lead to more sinking air in the region, also keeping us drier and the humidity down. High temperatures will be around 90° through the afternoon, as light southeast winds will persist through the day.

Up Next: Things will stay dry into Monday, which will seem very similar to the day before. As we proceed into Tuesday, a persistent weather pattern will set up that will stick around through the remainder of the week. This pattern will bring enough moisture and energy into our area, allowing for the potential for isolated showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. We can expect for clouds to slowly build during late morning, from mostly sunny to mostly cloudy in these spots. As we head toward next weekend, we will likely see an uptick of moisture moving in. This will lead to showers and storms to be slightly larger, not more severe, but taking steps toward being more scattered in nature.

THE EXPLANATION:

A high pressure center is located in northern Alabama and Georgia, which is allowing for a southeast wind to bring an increase of moisture onshore on Saturday. This high will dip south over Southern Alabama, Mississippi, and Louisiana for Mother’s Day, which will be a nice gift from mother nature that will keep conditions dry and mostly sunny through the day on Sunday. Unfortunately, it will not linger long, and will shoot up the Appalachians along the TN/NC border on Tuesday. This will allow a low pressure to develop just north of Cuba, and will proceed into the Gulf as we move through the midweek. The system will bring enough energy and moisture to produce afternoon showers and storms as gulf moisture moves over the warm ground surface through the remainder of the week.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.