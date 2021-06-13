Storms around tonight, watching for development in the Gulf

** A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9PM **



Tonight and Tomorrow: A few strong storms remain possible through this evening. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 70s. Tomorrow, expect another hot and muggy summer day. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s, with a heat index over 100 at times in the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will once again be possible, mainly in the late afternoon and evening. Rain coverage will be around 40%.



Looking Ahead: Through Wednesday, we will be in a typical rhythm of daily afternoon shower & storm chances. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s, with a heat index over 100 in the afternoons. We may get a brief break in the rain coverage on Thursday, before tropical moisture moves into the Gulf Coast Friday-Saturday.



THE TROPICS:

The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight the southwestern Gulf of Mexico for tropical development and a tropical depression is likely to form by mid-week. An area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche will meander there for the next few days, then slowly drift to the north or northwest. There is a lot of uncertainty this far out in time, but long range guidance continues to bring tropical moisture over our area by the end of the week.



BOTTOM LINE: Until a circulation develops the uncertainty remains very high. If/when a circulation forms, the forecast details will become more clear. The WBRZ Weather Team will continue to bring you daily updates.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

